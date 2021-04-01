‘Flat out’: Seafood sales booming for adventurous home chefs

Seafood sales are booming ahead of Good Friday, as Queenslanders look to stock up on Brisbane’s best.

Fish Factory in Morningside owner Andrew Solomon spoke to Scott Emerson and said they had been flat out.

“There was a couple hundred people here this morning even before the announcement to line up for their seafood,” he said.

He said Queensland snapper, Atlantic salmon were particularly popular, as well as people buying a whole fish.

“People are definitely more adventurous coming in with their recipe cards, apps on what they want to cook.”

He said his personal favourite is a blue-eye trevalla, cooked in the oven at 180 degrees, with a bit of parsley and parmesan.

“Little bit of breadcrumb on top with a bit of parmesan, straight in the oven, about 15-20 minutes.”

Image: iStock