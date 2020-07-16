Five-year-old boy allegedly gang-raped by group of children
A five-year-old boy was allegedly gang-raped on a beach by other children from a remote Indigenous community on the Cape York Peninsula.
The incident occurred on a beach at Napranum on the evening of July 1.
Queensland Police say four boys under the age of 13 were being dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.
The Australian reports the alleged offenders were removed from the remote Indigenous community.
The boy was flown to Cairns for medical treatment after the alleged attack.
Image: Getty