Five cyclists hospitalised after hit and run on busy QLD road
Five cyclists have been rushed to hospital after a car drove into them in Townsville.
Two of the cyclists have been taken to Townsville Hospital in a serious condition and three others stable.
The group had been riding on Dalrymple Road about 5.30am when a vehicle, believed to be stolen, collided with the cyclists before fleeing the scene.
Police are searching for the driver but are believed to have found the car.
