Five cyclists hospitalised after hit and run on busy QLD road

2 mins ago
4BC NEWS
townsville

Five cyclists have been rushed to hospital after a car drove into them in Townsville.

Two of the cyclists have been taken to Townsville Hospital in a serious condition and three others stable.

The group had been riding on Dalrymple Road about 5.30am when a vehicle, believed to be stolen, collided with the cyclists before fleeing the scene.

Police are searching for the driver but are believed to have found the car.

 

Image: Twitter/Lily Nothling

4BC NEWS
NewsQLD
