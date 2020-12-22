4BC
Five charged as quarantine compliance checks amp up

8 hours ago
4BC News
Police are warning Queensland residents to follow their quarantine obligations closely after issuing fines to five people for breaching home quarantine directions in the past three days. 

Failure to comply with the mandatory quarantine can result in immediate fines of $1334.

Additionally, providing false information on the declaration upon entering Queensland or otherwise unlawfully entering the state could result in a $4003 fine.

Assistant Commissioner Shane Chelepy said if found to be breaking at-home quarantines, individuals may also be placed into hotel quarantine at their own expense.

Three of the five charged with non-compliance are now completing the remainder of their quarantine in hotels while the remaining two have returned to New South Wales.

The Queensland Police Service has completed 186 home quarantine compliance checks since December 19.

