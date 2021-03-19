Fisherman hit with fines over Fraser dingoes

A man has been fined more than $2000 after being caught throwing fish scraps to dingoes on a Fraser Island beach.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour told Bill McDonald it is illegal to feed dingoes on the island under any circumstances.

“These rules about dingoes are so we don’t see dingoes becoming habituated to humans and attack.

“Children have died on Fraser Island because of dingoes.

“By feeding them, you are actually endangering children.”

