First on 4BC Drive: Scamming victim comes close to losing $340,000

3 hours ago
Scammers
Scott Emerson has spoken to a man who came within moments of losing $340,000 to an elaborate scam. 

Tony shared his story exclusively on 4BC Drive.

Scott revealed he knows Tony personally and was amazed to hear how it transpired.

“It was a frightening experience, I must say,” Tony said.

He explained how he was helping his son purchasing his first home and he was communicating with someone who he thought was his solicitor.

“What I didn’t know, I wasn’t talking to my solicitor, I was talking to a scammer,” he said.

“I have a trail of 11 emails that the scammer responded to my questions, and I am responding to him, and back and forward.

“We get to the point where he says, ‘I endorse that idea of transferring the money lending it to your son’.”

It wasn’t until Tony walked into his bank and spoke to a cashier ready who asked if he had verified the account details.

“The chances of getting it back would be so slim.”

It’s called the “man in the middle scheme”, he revealed.

This is an extraordinary story – Scott Emerson

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

