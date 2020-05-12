First ever mental health officer appointed to assist struggling Aussies

As Australians suffer under the enormous economic consequences of COVID-19, the federal government is focusing on a mental health response.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told Alan Jones the government has appointed psychiatrist Dr Ruth Vine as the first ever Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Mental Health.

National Cabinet will also convene on Friday to establish a pandemic mental health plan, he said.

Alan expressed particular concern for the owners of ‘zombie businesses’, struggling with the stress of still having to pay the bills while being unable to open their doors.

“The loneliness of isolation, … businesses, school fees, mortgages: all of these things can weigh on people,” the Health Minister said.

“That’s why our goal is to get ahead of the curve on mental health, just as we’ve done with the coronavirus.”

