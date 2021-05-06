4BC
Netball star Kim Revaillion’s message to other mums

10 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
Kim RevaillionQueensland Firebirds
Article image for Netball star Kim Revaillion’s message to other mums

Firebirds star Kim Revaillion says she wants mums to follow their dreams and careers after motherhood.

Speaking to Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports, she spoke about juggling motherhood and the team coming together as the Super Netball season gets underway.

“The support of our fans, the purple army, they were awesome, we are expecting the same noise and same cheering for the Mother’s Day round.”

Fellow netballer Greta Bueta, who has a four-month-old, also brings her child to training and Revaillion joked they have a little creche.

She said she wants all mums to continue to live their dreams until they don’t want to anymore.

“Just because you have a baby, mums think they have to give up their careers. I don’t think we have to do that at all.

“I am so competitive, and I guess I just have always wanted to live out my career.”

Press PLAY below to hear how she’s handling the start of the season and motherhood

Image: Scott Barbour/Stringer

Peter Psaltis
Sports
