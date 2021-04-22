4BC
Fire rips through Brisbane businesses leaving several animals dead

1 hour ago
Article image for Fire rips through Brisbane businesses leaving several animals dead

A huge fire has ripped through a number of businesses in Brisbane overnight, killing several animals in a pet store.

Police are investigating the cause of the Kingston Road fire.

They were called to Slacks Creek to find a building well alight at around 9pm.

No one was injured, but several animals in a pet store next door were unable to be saved.

Police are urging anyone in the area around 9pm or who has information relating to this fire to come forward.

 

Image: Nine News

News
