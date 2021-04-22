Fire rips through Brisbane businesses leaving several animals dead
A huge fire has ripped through a number of businesses in Brisbane overnight, killing several animals in a pet store.
Police are investigating the cause of the Kingston Road fire.
They were called to Slacks Creek to find a building well alight at around 9pm.
No one was injured, but several animals in a pet store next door were unable to be saved.
Police are urging anyone in the area around 9pm or who has information relating to this fire to come forward.
Image: Nine News