4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Find a winner!

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
BLUEBETMark 'Piggy' RiddellMICHAEL SULLIVAN

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

They reveal their highly-anticipated tips for this weekend’s races.

After making the announcement that he and Bob Fulton will be leaving the Continuous Call Team, Ray questions Piggy’s involvement!

“He was seen walking from an office of a senior executive here, recently, saying, ‘I think it’s time they went!’

“Now I thought he was talking about the bloke who filled the Coke machine!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ray Hadley
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.