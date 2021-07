Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

In addition to horse racing and the NRL, there’ll be opportunities to bet on the Tokyo Olympics, which Michael said will be “friendly” to Aussie punters given the time zone.

“We’ve got such a big presence there this year, that no doubt there’ll be interest in it.”

Click PLAY below to hear their tips