Find a winner!
Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.
Piggy copped a little flak this week for being disruptive to Ray and his chocolate wheel.
Ray: “Sorry, Michael, it’s very hard to get good help around here…”
Michael: “No, I understand, Ray, I have to deal with people like this myself sometimes.”
Ray: “What generation is it? I don’t know… Generation X, or in this case, there’s something missing; Minus X.
Press PLAY below to hear what Piggy did