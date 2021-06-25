4BC
Find a winner!

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
BLUEBETMark 'Piggy' RiddellMICHAEL SULLIVAN
Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

Piggy copped a little flak this week for being disruptive to Ray and his chocolate wheel.

Ray: “Sorry, Michael, it’s very hard to get good help around here…”

Michael: “No, I understand, Ray, I have to deal with people like this myself sometimes.”

Ray: “What generation is it? I don’t know… Generation X, or in this case, there’s something missing; Minus X.

Press PLAY below to hear what Piggy did

Ray Hadley
Horse RacingRugby LeagueSports
