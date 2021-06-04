4BC
Find a winner!

1 hour ago
Luke Grant
Article image for Find a winner!

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan joined Luke Grant to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

Luke Grant’s currently sitting in the middle of the pack in the 2GB hosts tipping competition, and hoped Michael would back a controversial tip from this week.

“But you know what, with the players missing, I’ve allowed myself in our tipping contest, I’ve allowed myself to dream,” Luke said.

“Well, I’m a bit conflicted here…” Michael laughed.

Click PLAY below to hear their tips

