4BC
Find a winner!

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
BLUEBETMark 'Piggy' RiddellMICHAEL SULLIVANTIPS
Article image for Find a winner!

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

Piggy’s woeful tips weren’t the only thing being interrogated this week, after he announced his foray into the childcare sector.

“They say I’m a big kid, so I think I’ve found my calling,” he told Ray and Michael.

Ray envisioned a future for Piggy where his franchise purchase is merely a stepping stone to becoming a “Baron of childcare centres across Australia”.

“This little Piggy went to market, and this little Piggy dominated the market!”

Click PLAY below to hear their tips

 

Ray Hadley
Horse RacingRugby LeagueSports
