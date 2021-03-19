4BC
Find a winner!

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
BLUEBETMark 'Piggy' RiddellMICHAEL SULLIVAN
Article image for Find a winner!

BlueBet’s Duncan McRae and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

Piggy tipped the Warriors to take this week’s game against the Newcastle Knights.

“I’ll be texting you if they get beaten, don’t worry about that,” said Ray.

“No, no, don’t text me,” Piggy said.

“The pot calling the kettle black! Don’t text me?” Ray hit back. “Sophie says sometimes ‘Oh, it might be one of the kids texting you’.

“I said ‘No, not at 3 o’clock in the morning. The kids are in bed. It’s this idiot, Piggy’.”

Click PLAY below to hear their tips

Ray Hadley
News
