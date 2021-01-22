4BC
Find a winner!

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
BLUEBETMark 'Piggy' RiddellMICHAEL SULLIVAN
Article image for Find a winner!

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley – for the first time in 2021 – to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

Lizzie Jelfs from Sky Racing has been filling in “very capably” for Piggy while Mark Levy filled in for Ray, and she’s frequently been on the money.

“Do you feel any pressure that Lizzie just really stood up and was counted?” Ray asked Piggy.

“No, not really Ray. I’ll just keep tipping winners as well – once every two weeks or so!”

“I think that may be a slight exaggeration…” Ray corrected.

Click PLAY below to hear their tips

 

Ray Hadley
Horse RacingSports
