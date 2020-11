BlueBet’s Duncan MacRae and Sky Racing’s Lizzie Jelfs join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for a big weekend of sport.

They reveal their highly-anticipated tips for The Gong meeting this weekend, with both eager to see the favourite Dawn Passage on the day.

“Mister Sea Wolf is definitely heading in the right direction … he’d be primed and I’m looking forward to how he looks in the yard,” said Lizzie Jelfs.

