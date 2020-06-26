Find a winner!

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

Ray has again wheeled out “the chocolate wheel” for Piggy’s Friday tipping duties, considering his lackluster performance of late.

“I’m just doing my best, Ray!” rebuffed Mark.

Ray went on to highlight there could be a lot of upsets in the NRL this weekend with “dominant favourites in all games, bar one or two”.

“Two or three out of eight could be a very good score this week.”

