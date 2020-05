Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

With rugby league returning to our screens, footy tipping is back on the table.

Ray heralded the six-again and refereeing changes as “an outstanding success”, but Piggy said he’s reserving judgement until he sees some more games.

