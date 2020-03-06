4BC
Find a winner!

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
BLUEBETfind a winnerMark 'Piggy' RiddellMICHAEL SULLIVAN

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

The Continuous Call Team will be down at The Souths at Kingsford where Ray is broadcasting today, but he questions why Piggy couldn’t join him in person for the segment.

“What are you giggling about in the background?” Ray says.

“I mean fair dinkum you have not worked… you didn’t just bring a show to its knees, you brought a whole station to its knees!”

Click PLAY below to hear their tips

Ray Hadley
Sports
