Finance Minister vows to take up the case of 4BC caller

Federal Finance Minister Simon Birmingham has vowed to investigate how a 4BC caller will be financially worse off as he reaches pension age and continues to care for his disabled daughter at home.

Caller Dave, who cares for his daughter at home, raised the issue on Scott Emerson’s show.

“I’ve got a disabled daughter, and sooner or later my daughter will have to go into independent living, as I turn 66, the government has seen fit to treat me as a normal pensioner,” he said.

“In other words, even though I save the government something like $600,00 a year by keeping my daughter at home, because that’s what it would cost if I put her in independent living, now they want to say to me, we want to take some dollars off you but you can still do what you are doing.

“There is no legislation to cover carers.”

Mr Birmingham said he will look into it.

“I am very happy to go through and try to find that correspondence that Dave sent which I understand went to the Social Services Minister … [and] have a look at that circumstances.”

