Finance Minister says ‘careful spending’ at forefront of budget planning

Federal Finance Minister Simon Birmingham has stressed ‘careful spending’ will be a focus in the upcoming budget.

Mr Birmingham remained tight-lipped over specificities, but told Scott Emerson economic recovery will require the government to be strict on spending.

“We’re definitely in a position where yes, we are trying to make sure every spending decision we make is for something that is truly necessary, that it’s about investing carefully,” he said.

“That’s the focus we’ve given to careful spending decision.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview