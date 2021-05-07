4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Finance Minister says ‘careful spending’..

Finance Minister says ‘careful spending’ at forefront of budget planning

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
SIMON BIRMINGHAM
Article image for Finance Minister says ‘careful spending’ at forefront of budget planning

Federal Finance Minister Simon Birmingham has stressed ‘careful spending’ will be a focus in the upcoming budget. 

Mr Birmingham remained tight-lipped over specificities, but told Scott Emerson economic recovery will require the government to be strict on spending.

“We’re definitely in a position where yes, we are trying to make sure every spending decision we make is for something that is truly necessary, that it’s about investing carefully,” he said.

“That’s the focus we’ve given to careful spending decision.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Scott Emerson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873