4BC
Finance Minister rejects idea for a COVID-19 levy to ease debt burden

6 hours ago
Spencer Howson
Federal Finance Minister Simon Birmingham has rejected any suggestion of taxpayers being slugged a COVID-19 levy to pay back debts incurred by the JobKeeper supplement.

Speaking to Spencer Howson about the latest job figures, Mr Birmingham said the government is committed to the “relentless pursuit of economic and jobs growth”.

“No Spencer, people shouldn’t be expecting that at this stage, our focus is firmly on continuing to strengthen the economy, and you don’t strengthen the economy by putting taxes in place.

“You strengthen the economy by encouraging businesses and people to invest, to crate more jobs, and to create from that more taxpayers.

“Of course we would wish no to have to incurred the debt we have through this COVID crisis, but we will only compound the problem if in future we lay higher taxes on the economy.”

Spencer Howson
