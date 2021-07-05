4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Finance minister optimistic over Pinkenba..

Finance minister optimistic over Pinkenba quarantine development

6 hours ago
Bill McDonald
covid-19hotel quarantine
Article image for Finance minister optimistic over Pinkenba quarantine development

Federal finance minister Simon Birmingham is optimistic the federal government can strike a deal with their state counterparts over the development of a hotel quarantine facility.

Queensland authorities have proposed a facility at the Damascus Barracks in Pinkenba near Brisbane Airport that would contain 1000 rooms and be able to hold 1450 people.

Mr Birmingham said there has been constructive dialogue between the two parties.

“We offered to undertake, and did undertake, an assessment of Commonwealth owned land across the Brisbane area that met those requirements – proximity to airport and health service, and identified the barracks at Damascus as an appropriate site,” he told Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive.

“The department of finance is now working through the joint feasibility study … assuming it doesn’t turn up anything untoward it will then enable us to proceed to looking at contracting and building the facility.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

Image: Getty

Bill McDonald
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873