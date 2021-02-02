Finals match swerve gives ‘a little more inspiration’ to Brisbane Heat

The Heat has gained a new edge ahead of its finals match against the Scorchers, who were set to host ‘The Challenger’ game in Perth.

The match has now been moved to Manuka Oval in Canberra due to Perth’s lockdown and recent border restrictions change.

Brisbane Heat’s Marnus Labuschagne told Neil Breen the venue change has excited The Heat.

“Obviously the Scorchers play really well in Perth but also the six hour flight that it saved us definitely gave us a little more inspiration as well.”

“Our concern now is to just make sure we prepare really well for the game coming up on Thursday.”

Image: Mark Kolbe / Staff via Getty