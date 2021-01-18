4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Filly’s tricky name challenges race commentators

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
HORSE-RACINGjapanPeter Psaltis
Article image for Filly’s tricky name challenges race commentators

Neil Breen and Peter Psaltis have found themselves a little tongue-tied this morning after reporting the debut of a Japanese race horse.

The two-year-old filly in question, named Sumomomomomomomomo, gave race callers trouble on the day.

Press PLAY below to hear Breen and Psaltis attempt the name

Image: Graham Pavey via Twitter

Neil Breen
Horse RacingNewsSportsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873