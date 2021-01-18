Filly’s tricky name challenges race commentators

Neil Breen and Peter Psaltis have found themselves a little tongue-tied this morning after reporting the debut of a Japanese race horse.

The two-year-old filly in question, named Sumomomomomomomomo, gave race callers trouble on the day.

2yo filly 3. Sumomomomomomomomo finished well back on debut, highlights….. pic.twitter.com/guTcXyoY0I — Graham Pavey (@LongBallToNoOne) December 25, 2020

Image: Graham Pavey via Twitter