4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fill up now! Fuel prices expected to soar to unprecedented heights

5 hours ago
Spencer Howson
Fuel Prices
Article image for Fill up now! Fuel prices expected to soar to unprecedented heights

Fuel prices in Queensland are expected to soar to unprecedented levels in July, and predictions say they’ll continue to rise for months.

The RACQ is warning we could see ‘new records’ for fuel prices set in the coming weeks as retail prices respond to life returning to normal in many countries.

This is despite the average cost of unleaded already breaking records in the southeast this week at more than 173 cents per litre.

According to the RACQ’s Monthly Fuel Price Report, Brisbane was the most expensive capital city to fill up in last month.

“Surely the face that prices are not this high anywhere else in the country is the smoking gun the ACCC now needs to jump on these outlets in Brisbane,” said Spencer Howson

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Spencer Howson
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873