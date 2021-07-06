Fill up now! Fuel prices expected to soar to unprecedented heights

Fuel prices in Queensland are expected to soar to unprecedented levels in July, and predictions say they’ll continue to rise for months.

The RACQ is warning we could see ‘new records’ for fuel prices set in the coming weeks as retail prices respond to life returning to normal in many countries.

This is despite the average cost of unleaded already breaking records in the southeast this week at more than 173 cents per litre.

According to the RACQ’s Monthly Fuel Price Report, Brisbane was the most expensive capital city to fill up in last month.

“Surely the face that prices are not this high anywhere else in the country is the smoking gun the ACCC now needs to jump on these outlets in Brisbane,” said Spencer Howson

