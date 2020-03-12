4BC
‘Fighting for justice’: Australian communities compensated for toxic foam

8 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Meryl Swanson

More than $200 million will be awarded to communities affected by toxic firefighting foam after a class action was won against the Federal Government.

The Department of Defence will pay $212.5 million to the communities of Williamtown in NSW, Oakey in Queensland and Katherine in the Northern Territory after thousands of properties were contaminated by per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) used in firefighting foams.

Federal Labor Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson tells Deborah Knight the fight isn’t over.

“We have been fighting for justice.

“My community is feeling on a whole like they’ve had a win.

“These class actions are just about the devaluation of property.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/NurPhoto 

