4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fiery argument sparked over cough on Sydney train amid coronavirus fears

5 hours ago
SEE THE VIDEO

Two commuters have been caught arguing after a woman coughed in a man’s direction.

The incident was filmed on a Sydney train, when a man accused the woman sitting across from him of coughing at him.

ABC Reporter Andy Park filmed the argument and tells Ben Fordham everyone needs to listen to government advice.

“It’s a surreal world we find ourselves in.

“People are genuinely scared.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

SEE THE VIDEO
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.