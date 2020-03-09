Fiery argument sparked over cough on Sydney train amid coronavirus fears
Two commuters have been caught arguing after a woman coughed in a man’s direction.
The incident was filmed on a Sydney train, when a man accused the woman sitting across from him of coughing at him.
Woman appears to cough at man during
argument over coughing etiquette on a Sydney train.
ABC Reporter Andy Park filmed the argument
ABC Reporter Andy Park filmed the argument and tells Ben Fordham everyone needs to listen to government advice.
“It’s a surreal world we find ourselves in.
“People are genuinely scared.”
