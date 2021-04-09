4BC
Fierce house fire in North Lakes claims the life of elderly woman

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Police are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman at North Lakes this morning.

Emergency services were called to an address on Hervey Street around 10.20am after a home was reported fully engulfed by flames.

Police believe a woman, aged in her 70s or 80s, resides at the address.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Nine News reporter Annie Pullar said the house was completely destroyed in the fire.

“Neighbours in the community have been nothing short of incredible, they heard her dogs barking, that’s how they were alerted to the fire.”

She said an 18-year-old teen managed to get a couple of her dogs out but the flames were too intense.

Click PLAY to hear the latest

Image: Nine News

 

