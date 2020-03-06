Fewer women training as firefighters in QLD

Fewer women are training to become firefighters after a new physical test for recruits was introduced by the Queensland government.

Just two of 56 recruits for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were women, compared to 24 of 148 last year.

The physical test includes a Beep Test, aerobic fitness and endurance assessment.

Queensland Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford tells Ben Fordham 15 per cent of applicants are women and only 3 per cent pass the fitness test compared to 25 per cent of men.

“There is definitely a big gap there.

“We want strong, smart agile firefighters and we make no excuse for that.

“We’ve got some outstanding women firefighters… I want more of them there’s no doubt about that.”

