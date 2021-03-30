Festival to go ahead as Byron Bay hangs on a knife-edge

Tensions are high in Byron Bay after two COVID-positive cases sparked health alerts in the coastal town, placing Bluesfest at risk.

The music festival is set to kick off from tomorrow, but its fate could change suddenly.

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson told Neil Breen the town is putting its faith in the health advice.

But he is seeking assurance measures like state border control can be put in place should the need arise.

“We need to make sure someone in Brisbane who shouldn’t be coming to Blues Fest doesn’t,” he said.

“Over the next few weeks, it’s really important the people of Greater Brisbane curtail their own desires a little bit, as far as what they want to do and where they want to go.”

In the meantime, extra measures are being introduced to protect Bluesfest.

“They’ve got everything in place and I expect today we’ll hear another suite of measures to ramp up the COVID protocols.

“I think inside the venue is going to be as safe, or if not safer, than most places down the main street.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty