Ferocious blaze destroys backpackers hostel in Bundaberg

4 hours ago
Image: Today Show

Backpackers have been forced to flee following a ferocious blaze at a popular backpackers hostel and pub in Bundaberg.

The fire ripped through the Spotted Dog tavern and spread to the backpackers hostel.

Rick Tenthy from the Queensland Ambulance Service said everyone was safely evacuated.

62 people sought refuge at the civic centre.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commander John Pappas told the Today Show it had been a while since firefighters had battled such a big blaze.

“Unfortunately tonight this building has been completely destroyed, there’s huge relief everyone has been accounted for and there are no injuries tonight.”

