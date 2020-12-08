‘Feeling pretty good’: Thanasi Kokkinakis returns to form for Australian Open

Australian tennis star Thanasi Kokkinakis is “feeling pretty good” as he recovers from illness and looks to the Australia Open.

The 24-year-old was struck down near the end of the preseason, but told Peter Psaltis and Todd Woodbridge he’s managed to see the bright side.

While “I wouldn’t say getting mono was a blessing”, “the timing of it was probably a good thing considering … my health”.

“If there was a year to have it, it would be probably be this year, as it was almost a complete write-off for me.”

Image: Graham Denholm/Getty Images