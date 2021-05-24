Federal Police reveal new detail in timeline of alleged Parliament House rape

Australian Federal Police have revealed Peter Dutton’s office was tipped off about Brittany Higgin’s alleged sexual assault in 2019.

Peter Dutton previously stated he was not informed of the alleged incident until February 2021.

news.com.au Political Editor Samantha Maiden, who initially broke Brittany Higgins’ allegations, published the exclusive story this morning.

“In terms of when Mr Dutton’s office was informed, and when Mr Dutton says he was informed, both of those things can be true,” Ms Maiden told Neil Breen.

“It is possible, entirely possible, Peter Dutton wasn’t told expressly of the allegations until February 11, [2021].

“[There’s] a lot of questions about who knew what and when, and why so many people knew but so little was done to support Brittany Higgins.”

