Federal govt denies responsibility after Daniel Andrews’ ‘aggressive attack’

The federal government says it can’t be held responsible for New Zealanders travelling to Victoria.

Daniel Andrews has blamed the federal government after the travellers entered the state via NSW, despite Victoria not agreeing to be part of the travel bubble.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge told Ray Hadley the New Zealanders did nothing wrong since no restrictions had been placed on the Victorian border.

“This is why I’m perplexed as to why Daniel Andrews launched such an aggressive attack on us over the weekend.

“We don’t want to argue with him over these matters.”

