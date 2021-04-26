Federal government refuses to bicker over Olympics amid ‘cheap shots’ from Premier

The federal government has resisted being drawn into a debate with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk over the state’s Olympic bid.

Premier Palaszczuk critiqued Scott Morrison on The Today Show this morning for taking too long to guarantee his government would cover 50 per cent of infrastructure costs.

But Minister for Sport Richard Colbeck told Neil Breen this would not devolve to tit-for-tat.

“I don’t want to get into a bickering exercise with the Queensland Government.

“I don’t think any cheap shots at this stage of the process are useful for the bid.”

Mr Colbeck said the Palaszczuk government had given the federal government short notice, having informed The Courier Mail first.

“I got a call from Stirling Hinchliffe the night before the announcement was made.

“Given that we’re working so closely on the development of the Games bid, we thought we would’ve been consulted, but look, we weren’t.”

Image: Nine News