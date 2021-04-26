4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Federal government refuses to bicker over Olympics amid ‘cheap shots’ from Premier

39 mins ago
Neil Breen
Premier Annastacia PalaszczukRichard Colbeck
Article image for Federal government refuses to bicker over Olympics amid ‘cheap shots’ from Premier

The federal government has resisted being drawn into a debate with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk over the state’s Olympic bid. 

Premier Palaszczuk critiqued Scott Morrison on The Today Show this morning for taking too long to guarantee his government would cover 50 per cent of infrastructure costs.

But Minister for Sport Richard Colbeck told Neil Breen this would not devolve to tit-for-tat.

“I don’t want to get into a bickering exercise with the Queensland Government.

“I don’t think any cheap shots at this stage of the process are useful for the bid.”

Mr Colbeck said the Palaszczuk government had given the federal government short notice, having informed The Courier Mail first.

“I got a call from Stirling Hinchliffe the night before the announcement was made.

“Given that we’re working so closely on the development of the Games bid, we thought we would’ve been consulted, but look, we weren’t.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Nine News 

Neil Breen
NewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873