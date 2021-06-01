Federal government investigating block on pornographic content

Australians may soon have to prove they are over 18 years of age before watching pornography online under moves by the federal government.

Neil Breen was supportive of the initiative, saying “the fact that children can pick up a phone and find this stuff is so disturbing”.

The Office of eSafety has been tasked with leading an 18-month investigation into how technology can be used to put up walls around inappropriate online content.

“See, that’s the problem! Why’s it take 18 months? Just get stuck in and sort it out.”

Image: Getty