4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Federal government deflects criticism of vaccine shortfall

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
european unionTreasurer Josh Frydenberg
Article image for Federal government deflects criticism of vaccine shortfall

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has defended the hold up of Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine supply, saying 3.1 million vaccines were not supplied to Australia. 

The federal government argues the rollout has been hampered by supply issues overseas.

But overnight, the European Union pushed back against claims it had blocked shipments.

“We had requested half a million of the vaccines to come to Australia, the EU told us to reduce the request down to a quarter of a million that was subsequently blocked,” Mr Frydenberg told Scott Emerson.

“3.1 million vaccines didn’t turn up here in Australia but we are manufacturing the vaccine through CSL under licence with AstraZeneca here in Australia.

“What the EU has been saying, both privately and publicly, is that they want to prioritise their own population.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: iStock 

Scott Emerson
AustraliaHealthLifestyleNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873