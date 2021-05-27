4BC
Federal Court rules Environment Minister has duty of care over climate change

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
Environment Minister
Article image for Federal Court rules Environment Minister has duty of care over climate change

The Federal Court of Australia yesterday ruled Environment Minister Sussan Ley has a duty of care to protect young people from the future harm of climate change. 

Eight teenagers and an 86-year-old nun brought the case to the Federal Court seeking an injunction to prevent Ms Ley from approving the expansion of a coal mine in northern NSW. 

The case argued Ms Ley has a common law duty of care to protect younger people from the future harm of climate change.

“This is a really important story, this,” Neil Breen said.

“One of those ones that can just sneak under the radar and then boom, blow up in your face.”

Press PLAY below to hear details of the case

Neil Breen
News
