Federal Court rules Environment Minister has duty of care over climate change

The Federal Court of Australia yesterday ruled Environment Minister Sussan Ley has a duty of care to protect young people from the future harm of climate change.

Eight teenagers and an 86-year-old nun brought the case to the Federal Court seeking an injunction to prevent Ms Ley from approving the expansion of a coal mine in northern NSW.

The case argued Ms Ley has a common law duty of care to protect younger people from the future harm of climate change.

“This is a really important story, this,” Neil Breen said.

“One of those ones that can just sneak under the radar and then boom, blow up in your face.”

