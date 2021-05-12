Federal budget promised ‘simply not enough’ funding to critical health issue

The Morrison Government has promised a welcome $350 million investment in women’s health in the 2021-22 budget, focusing on cervical and breast cancer, endometriosis and reproductive health.

One in nine Australian women have been diagnosed with endometriosis, but the number is likely higher as many can’t afford the tests.

The Animal Justice Party’s Emma Hurst, who has been diagnosed with the endometrial disorder adenomyosis, told Deborah Knight even more funding is needed, particularly for Medicare rebates.

“It’s definitely a step in the right direction, … [but] it’s really simply not enough.”

Ms Hurst said she, and other women, struggled to acquire health cover to diagnose and treat the disorder due to Medicare difficulties.

“Even though I’ve got health cover that covers adenomyosis and gynaecology, I was told the treatment I was going to get was heart and vascular.

“I ended up having to go to the Ombudsman and putting in a complaint that I was sold healthcare cover and I was told that I was covered for endo- and gynaecology.

“I had to pay for the MRI entirely out of pocket; most women’s health issues are not covered by Medicare for MRI.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty