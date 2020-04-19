Fears for ‘invisible children’ amid the coronavirus crisis

There are fears for ‘invisible children’ as families stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the health crisis, 100,000 children in NSW alone were identified as being at risk of significant harm.

NSW Family Services Chief Executive Julie Hourigan Ruse told Alan Jones neighbours should check in on children living near them.

“We’ve got kids who are being kept from school, sports, cultural or religious gatherings … so our safety net for these children has been compromised.

“We’ve heard from frontline workers that the children who were most at risk were the children who stopped going to school first.”

Image: Getty