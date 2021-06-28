Fears over ‘astounding’ choice to allow State of Origin to go ahead with crowds

Bill McDonald has questioned why last night’s second State of Origin match was allowed to go ahead in front of a crowd of more than 50,000.

There are fears Queensland is headed for another lockdown to prevent an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19.

The fill-in 4BC Drive host questioned the call to allow the match to go ahead with fans asked to wear masks at the last minute while entering and exiting Suncorp Stadium.

“I love my football, anyone that knows me knows that and I look forward to the game,” Bill said.

“But I was astounded that it was allowed to proceed.”

He said it was a contradiction by the Palaszczuk government.

“The Queensland Origin team isn’t the only team to have dropped the ball here, in my opinion.”

John JC Collins, who runs iconic Brisbane music venues The Triff’d and the Fortitude Music Valley Hall, said they had to cancel numerous shows amid the latest round of restrictions.

“I just think it highlights what I have been saying for a while that there’s a void between how the government has treated the music industry and the sporting arena.

“I think that was a bit of a kick in the face … I don’t think Queenslanders agree with that.”

Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images