Fearful residents take crime watch into own hands

Following increased reports of youth crime, fearful residents have taken to uploading footage of criminals to social media to warn neighbours.

Neil Breen spoke to one such resident, Luke Taylor, who uploaded footage of someone who appeared to attempt to steal his wife’s car.

Police advise against sharing images of perpetrators, as identifying a juvenile criminal could be a crime in itself.

But Mr Taylor said it is a matter of protecting his family.

“When you’ve got small kids, family, they’re in your home…

“We had that incident and so I immediately said ‘something’s got to change here’.”

Mr Taylor had security cameras installed after a break and enter in his home, which later captured the attempted car theft.

He said a neighbour also caught footage of the man.

Neil agreed a criminal’s civil liberty to privacy does not outweigh a resident’s rights to safety.

“What about the civil liberties of us? People who are just going about their normal life,” he said. “We’ve got civil liberties, too.”

“One of them is to not have juvenile criminals stealing our stuff, treating us like crap, killing us! It’s ridiculous we talk about the civil liberties of these kids.”

