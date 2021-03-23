‘Far from over’: Authorities warn of threat of landslides and flash flooding

Authorities are warning there is still a threat of flash flooding and landslides as the rain and clean-up continues.

The SES has responded to around 850 calls for help since the rain event began on Sunday.

There are major flood warnings for the Bremer River, Warrill and Laidley creeks, as well as the Logan River and Albert River.

An alert has been issued for residents on the Gold Coast, north of Pimpama.

Residents there are being told to move to higher ground if flash flooding occurs.

There’s around 18 schools closed, mainly due to road closures.

“The rain is easing, however the situation is far from over,” QFES state operations coordinator Neil Francis said.

“We still have to deal with those specific rivers and their flood extent, and we will be doing that today, tomorrow and as long as we need to do so.”

He said the ground is “sodden with water”.

“Even with the rain easing, the risk of flash flooding is still very real.

“Because the ground is so sodden with water, it’s not going to take much to bring the water levels back up again so a small isolated pocket of rain can create a flash flooding event, so certainly urging members of the community to be very, very vigilant of flash flooding around their area.”

Minister for Emergency Services Mark Ryan said they were watching the situation on the Gold Coast closely.

“The rain is moving off shore, we have probably seen the worst of the rain, but the rain that remains is still causing significant risk around flooding and flash flooding.”

Nine News reporter Lily Greer said the northern end of the Gold Coast had been hammered by rain.

“Waterways right across the Gold Coast are swelling and coming onto roads, which is causing a bit of road chaos.”

