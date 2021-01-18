‘Fantasy land’: Man ordered back into hotel quarantine describes ‘disorganised mess’
A man who completed his 14 day hotel quarantine at the Grand Chancellor hotel in Brisbane and had to re-enter for 3 days says it was an “absolute mess”.
Andy Day was returning back to Australia after working in the Middle East.
He ordered to go back into quarantine for a second stint after health authorities raced to investigate how the mutant UK strain spread through the hotel.
“I had actually left, I had left the hotel on 2 January and I didn’t find out until the 7th or 8th until I saw it on the news,” he told Scott Emerson.
“I anticipated a phone call from the government because it had broken out there they were probably going to call me back in.
“On the 14th, I got the phone call to re-enter.”
He said going back into quarantine for 3 days was an “absolute mess”.
“I was out for 11 days, already in the community … they didn’t ask whatsoever who I had been mixing with.
“It was so disorganised, you couldn’t write a book on it, it was like fantasy land they way they did it.”
Press PLAY to hear the full interview