‘Fanning the flames’: The tense months that led to storming Capitol Hill

Following the astonishing scenes at Capitol Hill today, experts are retrospectively observing the election for turning points that led to such unrest.

Professor of International Relations and US Expert at RMIT Aiden Warren believes Donald Trump has been “fanning the flames” for months.

“We’ve see certain fractures arise when Trump starts to query some of the counting, some of the results, particularly in Michigan and Wisconsin,” he told Luke Grant.

“We have two months of Trump fanning the flames and denying election results and really denouncing it as fraud.

“What we’re seeing today is really the final outcome of that.”

But Mr Warren believes there’s still “an ample amount of time” for more unrest to surface.

Image: Twitter/Amelia Adams