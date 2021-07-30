Family of Aussie rower proud of Olympic race

The sister of an Aussie rower says she’s proud of all the hard work that went into getting to the Olympic finals.

Canada’s women’s eight won the Olympic final, with New Zealand and China finishing in the minor medals.

Australia were fifth, 4.79 seconds behind the winners.

Rower Genevieve Horton’s sister, Carla, told Deborah Knight she’s proud of the team, regardless of the result.

“It’s hard work … rowing, in particular, the hours and the amount of training that they do. I don’t know how they do it.”

Image: Getty/Cameron Spencer