Family going through IVF details their emotional journey in home quarantine

Sandy has detailed her emotionally draining and traumatic experience in home quarantine as she attempts to navigate IVF while isolating.

She had been considered a close contact of a positive case as she was at Coles during an exposure window and is now isolating with her husband and her young son.

Tragically, it’s come at a time when she and her family are going through IVF.

“We’ve been told from Queensland Health that some people are saying ‘oh yeah, it could be considered essential’ others are saying ‘no’ and it’s a judgement call,” she told Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive.

“Today and yesterday has probably been the hardest (days we’ve experienced).

“Just because it appears this IVF may not be going the way we want it to go this cycle, so that’s been hard.

“And it’s been hard not knowing if we’re not actually allowed to go and get a simple blood test that will confirm what’s going on”.

