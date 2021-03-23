4BC
Family business cut off from public access forced to close its doors

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
gold coast
Article image for Family business cut off from public access forced to close its doors

Mt Nathan Nursery on the Gold Coast was forced to close its doors today and yesterday after floodwaters severed access to the property.

Deborah Knight spoke to Cath from Mt Nathan Nursery, who said there’s an anxious wait ahead of further rainfall.

 

Due to current weather conditions both our sites will not be open again today sorry for any inconvenience!! We will…

Posted by Mt Nathan Nursery & Propagation on Monday, 22 March 2021

 

“There’s more rain on the way and we’ve just had to keep our sites closed for the safety of our staff and we can’t get in anyway,” Cath said.

“We haven’t lost anything yet. We’re on pump watch at the moment.

“I know there’s a nursery just up from us … they’re moving stock and losing stock at the same time.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Mt Nathan Nursery & Propagation / Facebook

Deborah Knight
EnvironmentNewsQLD
